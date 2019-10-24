PALO ALTO (CBS News) — Wall Street Short sellers, many of whom have long believed Elon Musk’s electric car maker Telsa is a junker, got run over on Thursday, losing about $1.5 billion in one day on their bearish bets after the company reported a rare quarterly profit.
Telsa’s stocks price jumped about $45 to nearly $300 after Musk’s company reported late on Wednesday that the company had turned a profit in the third quarter of $342 million. Analysts had been expecting the company to lose $72 million, according to FactSet.
That surprising news sent the stock soaring Thursday in the biggest increase in Tesla’s stock since 2013. That clobbered short sellers, who borrow shares and then sell them in the hopes of buying them back later at a lower price, with a one-day paper loss of about $1.5 billion.
