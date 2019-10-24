STINSON BEACH (CBS SF) — A rapidly-growing wildfire erupted late Thursday morning along the Marin County coastline in between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach, according to authorities.
The Marin County Fire Department said the Muir Fire was near Slide Ranch and that offshore winds in the area were pushing the flames toward the ocean.
The fire had burned approximately 20 acres on the east side of Highway 1 and another 15 acres on the west side of the highway, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
#muirfire approximately 20 acres on East side of Highway 1 and 15 acres on west side of Highway 1. @marincountyfire
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 24, 2019
No structures were threatened, according to Marin Fire. The response to the fire included aerial and ground personnel, including two air tankers and a helicopter.
.
You must log in to post a comment.