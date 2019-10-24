  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marin County, Muir Beach, Slide Ranch, Stinson Beach, Wildfire


STINSON BEACH (CBS SF) — A rapidly-growing wildfire erupted late Thursday morning along the Marin County coastline in between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach, according to authorities.

The Marin County Fire Department said the Muir Fire was near Slide Ranch and that offshore winds in the area were pushing the flames toward the ocean.

The fire had burned approximately 20 acres on the east side of Highway 1 and another 15 acres on the west side of the highway, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Slide Ranch Fire near Stinson Beach (CBS)

No structures were threatened, according to Marin Fire. The response to the fire included aerial and ground personnel, including two air tankers and a helicopter.

.

Comments