SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Workers at a San Jose recycling facility made a gruesome discovery early Friday — the body of a baby among the debris on a conveyor belt used to separate recyclables.
The San Jose Police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a possible deceased infant at GreenWaste Recovery located at 625 Charles Street at around 3:31 a.m.
Arriving officers were met by stunned employees who directed them to on a conveyor belt within the facility where the body was located.
Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the Santa Clara Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ramon Sanchez or Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
