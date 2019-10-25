GILROY (CBS SF) — Two victims of the Gilroy Garlic festival shooting have received a big helping hand as they continue to recover from their injuries.
Wendy Towner and Francisco Aguilera were among the 17 people hurt during the shooting July 28 in which three others were killed. Towner suffered a leg injury and nerve damage that has required numerous medical procedures and prevents her from driving the family’s old manual transmission vehicle.
“So I have very limited feeling in my foot and my leg, so it’s not possible to drive a stick-shift at this point,” said Towner. “We’ve been relying on borrowed vehicles to be able to get around.”
Now Wendy and Francisco are the proud owners of a refurbished Dodge Journey, a donation made possible by funds donated by the Gilroy Foundation, a non-profit formed to help victims and community members following the shooting.
The foundation also working with a local collision repair shop and an Allstate insurance office to obtain and refurbish the SUV.
“It’ll help us, you know, get to the hospital and get to our doctor’s appointments and bring [our son] to school,” said Towner.
“It feels amazing to me to be part of such a generous community … it’s been humbling to say the least.”
