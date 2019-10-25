STINSON BEACH (CBS SF) — The Muir Fire, burning since Thursday near Slide Ranch between Stinson and Muir beaches, is fully contained and state Highway 1 has reopened, the Marin County Fire Department said.
“Thanks to more accurate mapping, size has been updated to 67 acre,” the department said via Twitter. The initial estimate had been 50 acres.
About 165 personnel responded to the blaze.
The Marin County Fire Department said offshore winds in the area were pushing the flames toward the ocean Thursday, contributing to the firefight.
“Mother Nature did us a favor today,” said Marin Co. Senior Fire Captain Ben Ghizletta. “The fire was backing into the wind, so the wind actually helped keep the fire from advancing.”
