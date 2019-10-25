SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and the San Francisco Department of Public Health are warning residents about potential hot weather and poor air quality expected in the Bay Area beginning Friday.
The combination of high temperatures across the Bay Area and expected wildfire smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County may cause a simultaneous heat and poor air quality event.
Residents were reminded to keep cool and hydrated when the weather is hot and the air quality is poor. However, the alert also comes as large parts of the Bay Area residents will have their power shut off because of the threat of wind-fueled wildfires.
Strong winds are also forecast for the Bay Area this weekend. Weather officials are forecasting critical fire conditions with winds being the strongest since the ones that fanned the North Bay fires in 2017.
A Spare the Air alert issued for Thursday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District was extended into Friday because of the drifting smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
People who smell or see smoke were urged to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate so the smoke does not get inside, air district officials said.
You must log in to post a comment.