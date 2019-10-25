



BAY AREA (KPIX 5) — The potential winds this weekend have PG&E warning that another round of power shutoffs may hit nearly every county in the Bay Area starting Saturday night.

PG&E first announced the possibility of another widespread PSPS event during a press conference Thursday evening. Since then, more details regarding the likely weekend shutoff have been revealed by county officials.

Contra Costa County officials say 48,000 customers could lose power. An additional 57,000 are projected to lose power in Alameda County.

The areas affected by the Wednesday power shutoff in the North Bay and on the Peninsula will also be affected during the weekend event.

Santa Clara County is expected to have more than 27,000 customers without power.

Health officials in Santa Clara County say that they need to get used to the possibility of regular outages during fire season.

“I think that this is becoming the new normal. We’re just going really need to adjust to having frequent PSPS events,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Director of Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

She said she was most concerned about people with medical devices that require electricity.

“Check with your provider for that durable medical equipment, make sure you have the batteries to get you through the power outage,” said Dr. Cody.

A possible PSPS plus a higher risk of smoke overtaking the skies across the bay area, led to cody suggesting people to stay inside as much as possible.

“[People could experience] irritated eyes, nose, mouth, throat from the smoke and the particulate in the smoke,” said Cody.

Unfortunately, the N-95 masks being sold in hardware stores may not be as helpful as bay area residents think.

“They are not the solution for everything,” said Cody. “They don’t work unless they’re well fitted, there are no sizes that fit children’s faces, and they won’t work if you have facial hair.”

To track how the air quality is in your area, Santa Clara health officials recommend using the AirNow.gov website.