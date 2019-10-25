Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide after they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in a home in the city’s Merced Manor neighborhood.
Officers responded to the home in the 3000 block of 26th Avenue around 2:05 p.m., police said.
They found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after.
The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified her as Valeria Villagomez of San Francisco.
Police arrested 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez at the scene in connection with the shooting death.
Further information about the case was not immediately available.
