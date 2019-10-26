



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP/BCN) — The Sonoma County sheriff announced Saturday that the towns of Healdsburg, Windsor and their unincorporated areas would be evacuated as flames from the expanding Kincade Fire driven by “Diablo winds” continued to advance.

The Kincade Fire grew overnight to 25,455 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire officials said.

No fatalities have resulted from the blaze but 49 structures have been destroyed and another 23,500 are threatened.

An evacuation warning was issued Friday night for residents of the Cobb Mountain area in Lake County and some surrounding communities in northern Sonoma County.

Two thousand people have already been evacuated and all roads east of Highway 101 in the Geyserville area are closed.

A total of 2,090 fire personnel have been deployed to fight the blaze and several air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions.

The fire started Wednesday at 9:27 p.m. at Kincade and Burned Mountain roads, according to Cal Fire.

Mayor of Healdsburg says, "we need our community members to take these warnings seriously…its time to drop things, pack and go." @KPIXtv #KincadeFire — Emily Turner (@emilyKPIX) October 26, 2019

High winds this weekend could ground water-dropping aircraft, disperse fire retardant and drive hot embers far ahead of the flames to set new blazes, Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said.

“You can’t fight a fire that’s spotting ahead of itself a quarter of a mile, half a mile, in some cases a mile ahead of itself,” he said.

No cause has been determined for any of the current fires but PG&E said a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville had malfunctioned minutes before that fire erupted Wednesday night.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report