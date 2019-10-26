SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Police were at the scene of California’s Great America theme park, after there was a report of a shooting, but later tweeted that “no shots were fired.”
It happened at about 10:45 p.m.
POLICE ACTIVITY – 10/26/19 at 10:45pm@SantaClaraPD is on scene at California’s Great America theme park on the report of an active shooter, however NO SHOTS WERE FIRED.
CHP has opened counterflow for an expedited event egress. pic.twitter.com/N41PugKqyO
— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) October 27, 2019
The report sparked panic among some parkgoers who were seen running in videos posted on social media.
The California Highway Patrol was at the park, helping direct traffic out of and away from the amusement park.
