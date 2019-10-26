POWER SHUTOFFSurvival Guide: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Police were at the scene of California’s Great America theme park, after there was a report of a shooting, but later tweeted that “no shots were fired.”

It happened at about 10:45 p.m.

The report sparked panic among some parkgoers who were seen running in videos posted on social media.

The California Highway Patrol was at the park, helping direct traffic out of and away from the amusement park.

