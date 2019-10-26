MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Police were asking the public for help finding a man they say exposed himself to an 11-year-old on Los Coches Street in Milpitas Wednesday evening.
The 11-year-old was walking down Los Coches around 5 p.m. when a man parked a black older model Mazda 3 sedan nearby, according to police. As the youngster approached, the man exposed himself and began masturbating, police said. The child ran away, escaping without injury.
Since the first incident, two additional incidents have taken place in the same area, with a similar suspect and vehicle description, according to police.
Milpitas police have obtained a photo of the suspect vehicle and a composite drawing of the suspect, and detectives are working to find him. The man is described as around 25 to 30 years old and between 5’10” and six feet tall.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (408) 586-2400. The information can also be relayed anonymously via the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas police website at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov.crimetip.
You must log in to post a comment.