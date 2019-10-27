Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All East Bay Regional Parks and Trails are closed until Tuesday due to extreme danger and fire dangers, the regional park district announced Sunday.
Each of the regional park districts 73 parks will be closed.
The strong wind gusts can cause falling trees and branches, which can lead to injury, the EBRPD said.
The district’s Public Affairs Division is advising residents not to enter any regional parks during the closure. If they do, they will be subject to citation or arrest for violating Ordinance 38, the park district said.
