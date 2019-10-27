BETHEL ISLAND (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped wildfires erupted early Sunday morning on Bethel Island and near Oakley in rural Contra Costa County, triggering the evacuation of residents of a mobile home park and a neighborhood, fire officials said.
The East Contra Costa Fire Department said the blaze was burning near 3505 Gateway Blvd. Winds were being clocked at 52 mph in the area.
“Structures are threatened and evacuations are in progress,” fire officials tweeted. “If you are in danger, don’t wait, evacuate. Please avoid the area.”
A fire department spokesman said the fire was first reported at 3:08 a.m. near a trailer and a PG&E power pole. Crews saw the flames as they approached the scene, describing it as a “football field sized” blaze.
An unknown number of structures were threatened in the Santiago Mobile Home Park, which has been evacuated. Gateway Boulevard was closed near the adjacent gas station.
Around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to a second fire near E Cypress Rd & Knightsen Ave. in Oakley. East Contra Costa County Fire said three units and a strike team were on scene, with a call out for an additional strike team.
The nearby Summer Lake Community has received limited evacuation orders, with further evacuations under consideration.
