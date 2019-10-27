MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — An immediate evacuation has been called for a residential neighborhood in southern Martinez as a two-alarm fire bears down on Alhambra Avenue near the intersection of Alhambra and Forest Way, about a mile south of state Highway 4, Contra Costa firefighters said.

The evacuation area, as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday, is from Alhambra Avenue stretching east to Morello Avenue, south to Macalvey and Sunnybrae Drives and north to Vine Hill Way.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Fire crews from the Oakland and Hayward departments are helping Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews.

Cal Fire said they protected over 40 structures from the blaze, which grew to arund 20 acres at 5 p.m.

Some nearby buildings include the Martinez Animal Hospital and the Martinez United Methodist Church.

Evacuation zone update in Martinez, Alhambra Ave is closed both directions and evacuation zone slightly larger. pic.twitter.com/6CJ7UDXYPP — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

