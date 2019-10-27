LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa Fire Department is responding to two “rapidly expanding” fires on each side of state Highway 24 in Lafayette, a spokesman for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
“They both just came in and they are spreading fairly quickly,” the spokesman said.
Calls came in around the same time Sunday afternoon for a fire near Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road at Condit Road and a fire on the north side of Highway 24 at Camino Diablo, the spokesman said.
KPIX 5 viewer Susan Halliday sent photos that showed the smoke from the fires as she drove east on Highway 24.
There are reports of downed power lines at both locations. In addition, a downed tree is restricting vehicle access at Pleasant Hill Road and Condit.
The district said Lafayette police are evacuating houses on Stow Lane.
