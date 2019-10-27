



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two brush fires erupted along Interstate 80 near Crockett Sunday, sending billowing smoke and flames toward the freeway, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut it down.

Helicopter video showed one fire burning close to the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza while a second fire was ablaze on a hillside near homes about a mile west on the other side of the highway.

Initially, it appears that the fires may have the same ignition point and embers were carried on the 30-40 mph gusting winds in the area which was under a Red Flag Warning.

The initial blaze was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the Glen Cove area and by 9:20 a.m. the Vallejo Firefighters Association was reporting that crews were battling two fires in the area.

By 9:30 a.m. the fire had jumped the freeway and was burning toward the California State University Maritime Academy. Helicopter video showed at least one commercial building burning and two vehicles in its parking lot.

Contra Costa fire officials said they were evacuating the southern portion of Crockett as far north as Pamona St., as far east as Crockett Blvd. and as far west as I-80. An evacuation warning was issued for the rest of the town, advising residents to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

“Residents south of Pomona Street, west of Crockett Blvd and east of Highway 80 should evacuate now,” the department said. “Leave now and go towards westbound Highway 80 or San Pablo Avenue,” the Contra

Costa County sheriff’s separtment said in an advisory.

Evacuees were told to take only essential items they have ready and to lock their homes.

The department said those physically unable to leave their homes unassisted should call 911 immediately but otherwise asked the community to stay off telephones unless there is a life-threatening emergency.

The California Highway Patrol was diverting traffic to Interstate 780 and Highway 4.

