



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Japanese psych wayfarers who make up Kikagaku Moyo have built a solid global following in the space of a few short years. The Tokyo band got it’s start when principle songwriter Go Kurosawa (drums/vocals) and Tomo Katsurada (guitar/vocals) founded the band as a loose music collective, busking in the streets as a duo while refining an acoustic psych-folk sound that echoed the influence of German hippy experimentalists Amon Düül and Japanese band Taj Mahal Travellers.

They would add bass player Kotsu Guy and guitarist Daoud Popal, eventually expanding to a five piece when Go’s brother Ryu Kurosawa returned to Japan after studying sitar in India. The band recorded it’s first EP in the space of a day and posted it to their Bandcamp page. Those recordings would attract attention from interested listeners across the globe, including small Greek imprint Cosmic Eye Records who offered to issue a limited run of vinyl.

The band’s has continued to raise it’s profile with a steady stream of recordings that showcased a sound that — like their modern Japanese psych forebears in Ghost — deftly shifted from meditative acoustic grooves to howling, guitar-fueled space rock excursions into orbit. In 2015, the group issued a pair of 7-inch singles with mutual admirers Moon Duo (the noted U.S. drone/psych band that got its start in San Francisco) and Acid Mothers Temple guitarist Kawabata Makoto backed by Seattle group Kinski as part of a special series for God Unknown Records that quickly became collectors items.

Touring the world extensively with jaunts to Australia, the United States (they played Desert Daze in Southern California and the Austin Psych Fest in 2014) and Europe in addition to their native Japan, Kikagaku Moyo has established a reputation as a powerhouse performing unit. Last year, the group issued a follow-up to their acclaimed 2016 effort House in the Tall Grass that came out on Guruguru Brain Records. The Stone Garden EP found the quintet in propulsive, stoner-psych mode, unleashing some of their heaviest music yet.

The band had a busy 2018, touring the U.S. extensively with like-minded psych explorers Earthless and appearing onstage with the band at Roadburn 2018 in Holland in addition to appearing at such festivals as San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Desert Daze in Southern California. A year ago, the group issued its latest album, Masana Temples, a heady exploration of heavy guitar riffs and transporting sitar melodies that has earned the band some of the best reviews of its short career.

Kikagaku Moyo played multiple Bay Area dates last spring, selling out the Independent in San Francisco with exploratory local jazz duo the Mattson 2. Returning to the U.S for another string of dates en route to playing several festivals including Levitation in Austin, TX, Kikagaku Moyo returns to SF to play their biggest Bay Area show so far, headlining the storied Fillmore on Wednesday night. The band will be joined by fellow Japanese experiementalists and Guruguru Brain label mates Minami Deutsch. A propulsive neo krautrock band that nods heavily to the sounds of Future Days-era Can and Neu, the group was founded in 2014 by guitarist/synth player Kyotaro Miula and has released two albums of hypnotic, pulsing minimalist music.

Kikagaku Moyo

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. $25

The Fillmore