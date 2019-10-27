PETALUMA (CBS SF) — The Kincade Fire is forcing temporary closure of most Sonoma County post offices, and postal officials have designated six pickup points in relatively unaffected areas as 15 post offices in more hazard-prone areas remain shuttered.

The Petaluma Casa Grande Annex, 1601 Corporate Circle in Petaluma, will serve as a pickup point for customers who usually use the main Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor post offices.

Postal customers are asked to use the North Bay Processing Facility, 1150 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma if they normally use the Santa Rosa Annex Post Office or the main post offices in Sebastopol, Guerneville, Bodega Bay, Duncan Mills or Cazadero.

Customers normally served by the Jenner, Fulton and Graton post offices should go to the Petaluma Main Post Office, 120 Fourth St, Petaluma.

Customers normally served by the Occidental post office are directed to go to the Rohnert Park Post Office, 150 Raley’s Towne Center in Rohnert Park, CA 94928.

Those who normally use the Forestville Post Office are directed to go to the Cotati Post Office, 502 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, and people usually served by the Stewarts Point Post Office are asked to use the Gualala Post Office, 39361 S, CA-1, Gualala, as a pickup point.

Mail pick-up will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at all of the temporary pickup locations.

