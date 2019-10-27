SUISUN (CBS SF) — Smoke from a large vegetation fire in Solano County has prompted a smoke advisory to be issued in Contra Costa County, officials said Sunday.
The 1,000 acre fire started in the Grizzly Island Wildlife Area in Suisun. No structures are currently threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.
The fire was first reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The public health advisory has been issued for Concord, Pittsburg, Bay Point and much of Central and South County, but officials from the county’s department of health services said “most people will not be affected.”
“Eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people in the affected area. If people experience any irritation, advise them to go inside and rinse any irritated area of their body with water. Handle this as advisory information only,” the department said.
You must log in to post a comment.