



(CBS SF) — Power outages and other issues related to fierce winds were being reported in Alameda and Contra Costa counties Sunday afternoon.

Earlier Sunday, nine people were injured when forceful winds knocked over a tree Sunday morning at the annual kids Halloween event at the Martinez farmers market.

In Danville, downed tree limbs blocked Diablo Road in separate instances, while downed power lines were reported on Esther Lane near the city’s downtown area.

San Leandro and Union City were both dealing with outages beyond this weekend’s PG&E electrical shutoff and Fremont police warned motorists to avoid northbound Mission Boulevard at Nursery as crews worked to remove a downed tree blocking the road.

Union City officials said public works personnel have “been working around the clock to respond to downed tree limbs that are blocking streets and sidewalks and other impacts from the windstorm.”

Downed trees in Union City can be reported at (510) 471-1365. San Leandro residents can report downed trees by calling (510) 577-2740 and selecting option 1.

PG&E announced a possible third consecutive Public Safety Power Shutdown due to dangerous fire conditions that would affect customers in 32 counties starting Tuesday.

Anyone seeing a downed or sparking electrical line should leave the area immediately and call 911, then report it to PG&E at (800) 743-5000.