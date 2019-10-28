Comments
The force of the impact completely destroyed the SUV, killing the three people inside. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said none of the crew or passengers
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Three people were killed early Monday after a northbound Amtrak long-distance train slammed into their SUV at a crossing in Richmond, according to Union Pacific Railroad officials.
Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said the vehicle was struck at about 12:08 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Brookside Drive and Giant Road.
The force of the impact completely destroyed the SUV, killing the three people inside. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said none of the crew or passengers
aboard the northbound No. 14 Coast Starlight were injured.
The train will be inspected and should continue on to its final destination of Seattle once crews at the scene finish the investigation into the collision, Magliari said.
You must log in to post a comment.