SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Californians impacted by the wildfires, power shutoffs and evacuations can go to a new government website for information and resources.
Governor Gavin Newsom launched RESPONSE.CA.GOV on Monday, a “one-stop portal that includes local and state resources, health services, shelters and housing, preparedness information, and more.”
“RESPONSE.CA.GOV provides Californians with a unified portal for critical information during this state of emergency,” said Gov. Newsom in a press release. “This site will continuously be updated as needed to provide Californians with the resources they need.”
The new website comes just a day after Gov. Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the devastating wildfires and outages across the state.
The site also includes information about air quality and road conditions. Recently, the Bay Area was cloaked in smog due to wildfires, and evacuations caused traffic congestion on several major roads and freeways.
