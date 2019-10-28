SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents awoke Monday to the strong smell of smoke as a layer of unhealthy air from local wildfires drifted over the region from San Francisco to Oakland and the East Bay communities, triggering warnings from health officials.

The local largest wildfire was the Kincade Fire burning in Wine Country, 60 miles of north of the Bay Area. The fire, which has forced nearly 200,000 local residents to evacuate, grew to 66,231 acres by early Monday, destroying 96 structures, including 40 homes.

The highest concentration of unhealthy air was parked over the East Bay. According to PurpleAir tracking’s 8 a.m. reading, there was an extremely unhealthy level of 171 over Berkeley, 170 over Richmond and 165 over the Oakland hills.

Along San Francisco’s waterfront the levels ranged from a high of a hazardous level of 157 to 149 in the avenues of the Richmond District. The farther south you traveled Monday, the better the air quality became including a healthy 18 reading in Santa Clara and a 5 in Mountain View.

Near Crockett where the Sky Fire was 90 percent contained after burning 150 acres Sunday, trapping frightened motorists on the busy I-80 freeway, the readings were topping 200 on the PurpleAir scale.

Bay Area air quality officials declared Monday another a Spare-the-Air day, asking local residents to take public transit and refrain from using their fireplaces.

Health officials were also concerned about residents with respiratory needs because large swaths of the Bay Area were without electrical power because of Pacific Gas & Electric preventive power outages. What that meant for asthma suffers, for example, is their home purifiers to filter out the smoke were not functional.

Residents were reminded to keep cool and hydrated when the weather is hot and the air quality is poor.

When there is heavy smoke, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides. It is also recommended that air-conditioning units and car vent systems be set to re-circulate.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

To find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect, residents can register for email AirAlerts at http://www.sparetheair.org, call 1(800) HELP-AIR, download the Spare the Air App or connect with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.