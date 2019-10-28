



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Millions of people in Northern California are on track to have lights come back on, but some may not be restored before another round of strong winds threaten to damage power lines and spark fires.

Electricity is expected to begin being restored by Monday, though Pacific Gas & Electric Co. warned it might cut power again as soon as Tuesday with a forecast of strong winds expected to last until Wednesday.

The utility notified more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week.

At a media briefing in San Francisco Sunday night, Mark Quinlan, PG&E’s director of wildfire operations, said he expects Tuesday’s power shutoffs to be on about the same scale in the North Bay as are this weekend’s, and affecting somewhat fewer people in the rest of the Bay Area.

It is likely some PG&E customers in the Bay Area will not have their power restored from this weekend’s shutdown before the next shutdown begins.

Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders as crews grappled with the Kincade Fire that has increased in size overnight to 66,000 acres or 103 square miles (267 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings.

Some 965,000 customers — more than 2.5 million people — were affected as of Sunday evening by the planned power shutoffs, Quinlan said, and another 100,000 customers, as of Sunday, were experiencing outages due to downed power lines, fires or other problems not related to the PG&E shutdowns.

When asked whether Public Safety Power Shutoffs will become California’s “new normal,” Vesey said shutoffs figure to be a part of the plan for the foreseeable future.

“We want the shutoffs to be the absolute last resort,” Vesey said. “We know that will take time. But we believe that Public Safety Power Shutoffs need to remain a viable option.”

