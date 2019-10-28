



SONOMA COUNTY (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area dog who became something of a celebrity during the 2017 Wine Country wildfires was back in the fire zones Monday.

This time, Odin the Great Pyrenees and his owner were in the vicinity of the Kincade Fire, spotted by KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker. In 2017, Odin saved a herd of goats from the Tubbs Fire, refusing to leave them.

Odin’s family was forced to leave him behind when they evacuated their North Bay home, but incredibly, Odin and all of the goats ended up surviving.

The rest of the property was destroyed by the blaze, but Odin lived up to the Norse god he is named after.

During the firestorm in 2017, Odin not only protected his flock, he also seemingly adopted several baby deer who were huddled around him for safety.

“We’re a little better prepared this time…me, personally. Odin is a veteran. Certainly fire crews and first responders,” Roland Hendel said Monday evening. “It’s no less terrifying and heartbreaking, being in the middle of it. But it certainly feels a lot better having learned lessons of the Tubbs Fire.”

Hendel says another big difference during the Kincade Fire is being mentally prepared for what’s to come as firefighters continue their fight.

The Kincade Fire has burned over 70,000 acres and was 15% contained as of Monday evening.