PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Students in Pacifica enjoyed a day off from classes Monday because of the power shutoff. With power knocked out to the stop lights, getting up and down the main road in town, Highway 1, was a pain.

Even with crews directing traffic, it was still backed up for much of the morning.

“It’s been nonstop like this all day, and will continue like this for the rest of the day,” said traffic management crew member Jose Torres.

Pacifica Schools Superintendent Heather Olsen said besides not having power at the schools, it would be difficult for a police officer, firefighter, or ambulance to get to one of the campuses in the event of an emergency.

So at 4 p.m. Sunday, parents got word that there would be no school on Monday.

At the Pacifica Community Center, there seemed to be as many kids as there were adults.

One of the many relief centers set up by Pacific Gas and Electric and powered by generators was jam-packed, with people trying to charge up their devices and keeping kids busy or entertained.

For some parents the day off of school was also a relief.

“I said to myself, now I don’t have to wake up and take my kids to school. I get to sleep in,” laughed parent Sara Lingscheid. “So I was actually kind of excited.”

Parent Suzy Scragge had no choice but to burn up a vacation day, and spent it with her eight-year-old daughter. PG&E gave her some solar-powered lanterns and a power bank for her phone. But after two days in the dark, all the food in her fridge is going bad.

“I have to spend my emergency money on getting us fed in this power outage because I can’t cook,” said Scragge. “My building is all electric so I can’t cook. It’s really crappy.”

Pacifica Mayor Sue Vaterlaus says the city is purchasing generators to power the stoplights when Caltrans can’t get to them right away.

“I’m happy that we’re not in a fire. I’m happy that we’re not one of the 185,000 evacuated up north,” said Vaterlaus. “I’m frustrated for a lot of the people, because I know it’s just discouraging to keep on going like this and hoping that the power comes back on.”

Power has since been restored and classes in Pacifica were set to resume on Tuesday.