SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS (CBS SF) — A 56-year-old Mississippi woman, who was working in the Bay Area as a visiting nurse, has disappeared while hiking in Sequoia National Park and was the focus of a major search operation on Monday.

Park officials said the search for Mary Joanna Gomez has intensified since she was reported by her family to San Francisco police as a missing person on Oct. 25. But searchers admit they have few clues to guide them.

Gomez arrived in Kings Canyon National Park on Wednesday, her day off. Her last communication with her family was on October 24th when she text messaged her daughter with photos taken in different areas of Kings Canyon.

She was expected back to work on October 25th, missed her shift and her family reported her missing.

National Park officials have placed her in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park on Saturday morning. That night, shortly before midnight, her vehicle was located along the Generals Highway near a trailhead by a park ranger. It had not been at that trailhead earlier in the day.

Multiple teams are actively searching the area surrounding her vehicle with search dogs, air craft and search teams on foot. Her husband and daughter have arrived in Kings Canyon and are with NPS staff.

The investigation continues. If you have been in the parks since Wednesday, specifically in the Little Baldy area, and you think you may have seen Gomez or her vehicle, please call the tip line at 888-677-2746.