By Hoodline

Looking for a new cafe in San Francisco? Consider dropping into one of these new spots next time you’re in search of a place to grab a bite to eat and chill.

Boavida

3560 Taraval St., Parkside

Boavida is a cafe and market taking over the space of now-shuttered Streamline. The 500-square foot establishment, from the founder of Portuguese spot Cafe St. Jorge in Bernal Heights, offers a full array of coffee drinks, tea and smoothies, as well as açai bowls and other morning foods like waffles and avocado toast.

There’s also a pantry section stocked with dry goods, wine and to-go foods, and the owners plan to add a wine bar to the space in the future.

Boavida’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from customers.

Yelper Lani S., who reviewed it on Oct. 22, wrote, “Staff is super friendly. The place is bright and cozy.”

Love P. noted, “Waffles are bomb, sandwiches are bomb, staff is bomb, owner is bomb, atmosphere is bombastic! Everything rocked! So good. Perfect addition to the neighborhood.”

Boavida is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Blue House Café

302 Randolph St., Ingleside Heights

Blue House Café is a cafe offering hot and cold coffee and tea drinks. This sleek spot gets its beans from local roastery Sightglass Coffee and serves up classic espresso drinks, like cappuccinos and lattes, as well as hot chocolate, vanilla steamers, tea and flavored tea lattes. Check out the Blue House Special, a combo of iced espresso, brown sugar toffee nut syrup and sparking water, topped with salted sweet crema and Almond Roca. There are pastries and other snacks available, too.

Blue House Café is off to a strong start with a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.

Yelper Stephanie F., who reviewed the cafe on Oct. 18, wrote, “I’ve found my new favorite coffee place and will definitely be back to try their fresh-scraped-vanilla-bean latte and all the other tasty flavors!”

Blue House Café is open from 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekends

Cafe Okawari

236 Townsend St., SoMa

Cafe Okawari is a Japanese cafe and lunch spot, offering coffee, tea, house-made sodas and daytime fare. Located in the space formerly occupied by Durso Cafe & Juice Bar, this new spot serves katsu sandwiches, chirashi bowls, donburi and other casual Japanese eats. Check out the TKG, a breakfast dish made with jidori egg yolk, furikake and Koshihikari rice.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, the spot turns into a sake bar, serving an abbreviated food menu and a selection of alcoholic beverages.

Yelpers are excited about Cafe Okawari, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on the site.

Yelper Angela L., who visited the business on Oct. 10, wrote, “I ordered the katsu sando, recommended by all Yelpers before me. I expected greatness, and my standards were set high, but I was still super impressed by this dish.”

Larissa M. added, “Honestly, Cafe Okawari might have my favorite fried chicken in the city. The katsu was not only extremely crispy and crunchy but also dripping (literally) with juice when I bit into it. I will certainly be back for more katsu in the future.”

Cafe Okawari is open weekdays from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and also from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m., Wednesday – Friday. (It’s closed on weekends.)