By Hoodline
A new Thai and Laotian spot, offering noodles and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3015 San Pablo Ave., Suite B, the new addition is called Chai Thai Noodles.
This local chain also has locations in Oakland and Hayward. The restaurant serves up Thai and Lao soups and salads, along with rice and noodle dishes. On the menu, look for Pad Woon Sen (stir-fried silver noodles with cabbage, tomatoes, celery, onions, eggs and choice of chicken, beef or pork), pumpkin curry (red curry served with kombucha squash, red bell peppers, basil and a choice of chicken, beef or pork) or the Chai Thai fried rice (with egg and a choice of fried chicken or Thai-style curry barbecue chicken).
Chai Thai Noodles has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Triane C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 19, wrote, “Beautiful decor, great food, chill vibe. Same menu of favorites — pork leg stew, papaya salad, curries and some new items. The pork neck appetizer is delicious.”
And Bo Y. wrote, “It was very neatly maintained and the staff was very polite. Loved the decor. And the food was amazing.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chai Thai Noodles is open from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)
