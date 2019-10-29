CONCORD (CBS SF) — Firefighters have extinguished a brush fire that briefly closed Olivera Road at State Route 242 in Concord Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at 12:58 p.m.
KPIX 5 photojournalist Brian Yuen tweeted out video of fire crews on the scene trying to knock down the fire.
Working quickly since the winds have begun picking up in Contra Costa County pic.twitter.com/T19bCBi4pa
— BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) October 29, 2019
Olivera Road was been closed by the fire as crews worked to douse the flame. The fire burned a square area that measured about 100 feet by 100 feet. The fire was knocked down shortly after 1:15 p.m. once multiple fire units responded.
Crews remain on the scene mopping up to make sure the fire does not reignite as winds begin to pick up this afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.