SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Crews along the battle lines of the massive Kincade Fire in Northern California’s Wine Country Tuesday braced for a return of of 50-mph Red Flag Warning wind gusts late Tuesday afternoon and evening that will challenge their containment lines.

Cal Fire crews took advantage of calming conditions on Monday to increase their containment from 5 percent to 15 percent. Officials said the Kincade Fire had consumed 75,415 acres, destroyed 123 structures including 57 homes.

Early Tuesday, fire officials were concerned by the Kincade Fire’s movement into Lake County. A new evacuation warning was issued for parts of the county, including the Twin Pines Casino.

Elsewhere, nearly 156,000 people remained under evacuation orders in Sonoma County including the entire towns of Geyserville, Windsor and Healdsburg. Thousands filled evacuations centers from Petaluma to San Francisco.

While Monday’s weather left fire crews encouraged, the forecast for Tuesday was filled with worrisome predictions.

“So on this incident I’ve put together two of the craziest forecasts I ever written – one over the weekend and one for today,” a National Weather Service forecaster told the Tuesday morning Cal Fire strike team briefing. “Do not let the cool, calm conditions we are feeling right now fool you and give you a sense of complacency in terms of the weather.”

“By the time you guys get out there,” he added. “We will be under a Red Flag Warning. That Red Flag Warning is issued for a reason. It means something. So hold tight for 24 hours more hours.”

Winds were predicted to kick up from the northeast on the back side of Mt. St. Helena by mid-afternoon. The humidity levels were already at a bone-dry 10 percent.

“Mid-day winds gusting to 30 mph,” the NWS forecaster warned. “Later this afternoon gusts to 50 mph where the fire is active. We will get gusts 30-40 mph along the 101 corridor where the structures are … The key period is late this afternoon through 10 p.m. or midnight”

As the fire entered into its seventh day, fatigue was setting in among the 4,000 firefighters battling the blaze. So far, three firefighters have suffered injuries battling the blaze, one hospitalized with serious burns at the UC Davis Burn Center.

“Coming up into a week into this incident, I know many of you have driven a long way to get here or worked doubled shifts,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Joe Buchmeier at the morning briefing. “Now is when fatigue really starts to set in. Minor errors become major accidents…Slow down your driving… Always have a secondary plan and an emergency plan. Always have an escape route.”

Conditions had improved enough on the western edge of the fire Monday to allow the Sonoma County Sheriff to downgrade a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Guerneville, Jenner, Sebastopol and their surrounding areas to a mere warning.

The residents could return to their homes unimpeded by law enforcement officers patrolling the area.

“This means that you can return home now at your own risk,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “This area is still at risk from the Kincade Fire, and much of this area does not have power or natural gas due to the power shutoff. Remember, if you hear the hi-lo sirens, it’s time to evacuate.”

“There will still be more peace officers in your neighborhood,” authorities said. ” You do not need to check in with anyone and you do not need a peace officer escort.”