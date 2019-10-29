ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office has established an early voting location in Rohnert Park while its office on Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa is closed because of evacuations from the Kincade Fire.
Starting Tuesday, voters may cast ballots in the Nov. 5 elections at the Double Tree Inn, 1 Double Tree Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The early voting center is available for voters in the city of Rohnert Park, Occidental Community Services District, Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, Forestville Water District, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District and Timber Cove Water District.
The only services available at the early voting center are voting, dropping off a vote-by-mail ballot and conditional voter registration.
More information is available at info@sonoma-county.org.
