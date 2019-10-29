VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old San Pablo man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Vallejo last month, police said Tuesday.
Jimmy Rosales was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of the killing of 35-year-old Vallejo resident Richard Amayao in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 1095 Magazine St.
Officers had responded to the shooting at about 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 23 and found Amayao suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Vallejo police with help from the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force served search warrants related to the case in San Pablo and Vallejo on Wednesday and collected evidence and conducted interviews that led to the arrest of Rosales.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Jason Scott at (707) 648-4531 or Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.
