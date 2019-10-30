POWER SHUTOFFSurvival Guide: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
Filed Under:Arrest, Bay Bridge, Chase, Fairfield, Oakland, Police

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A driver was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a 47-mile high-speed pursuit starting in Fairfield and ending in San Francisco early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The chase ended around 4 a.m. just west of the Bay Bridge, the CHP said. It had started near Travis Boulevard on westbound Interstate Highway 80 as
officers attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger.

The driver failed to yield and continued on, before stopping in San Francisco just east of Ninth Street.

The driver, who wasn’t identified, was taken into custody.

