SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A fire killed a dog and destroyed a garage at a residence in east Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The occupants had evacuated the single-story home at 2037 Mission Blvd. and were staying elsewhere because of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff in the neighborhood, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said. A deceased dog was found in the garage.
Firefighters prevented the flames from reaching the living area of the home, but the fire also spread to the attic. The house is considered uninhabitable, Gloeckner said.
The fire was controlled in 25 minutes and appears unintentional.
Damage is estimated at $150,000 and the cause is under investigation, Gloeckner said.
