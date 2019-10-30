SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A high wind advisory was cancelled for the North Bay hills early Wednesday, a hopeful sign that the nearly 5,000 firefighters battling the Kincade Fire can gain an even stronger foothold on the blaze that has grown to 76,825 acres and destroyed 94 homes.

Cal Fire said early Wednesday containment had grown to 30 percent overnight — a number that could grow significantly as winds calm during the day. Gusts did hit 50-55 mph on nearby peaks, but the fire grew by less than 1,000 acres.

Cal Fire spokesman Robert Foxworthy called overnight firefight a “huge success.”

As daybreak approached, winds began calming, particularly along the heavily populated 101 corridor.

“It is similar to the conditions on Monday,” National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Walburn told strike team leaders at their Wednesday morning briefing. “Watch for the switching winds and be aware those low humidities.”

Red Flag Warning conditions remained in place for the fire zone because humidity levels had dropped to as low as 10 percent.

“Fuel moistures are critical,” Cal Fire Analyst Jonathan Pangburn told strike team leaders at their Wednesday morning briefing. “Dead fuel moistures are at near record levels…So spotting (danger of spot fires) remains really high.”

He also urged firefighters for their safety to keep an eye our for ‘fire weakened trees…they can drop at any moment.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a spot fire just outside Windsor reignited in an area firefighters thought they had knocked down. The hot spot led to the fire burning the Leap Now Transformation Learning Center. Tucked away on its own, the center was spared over the weekend, but not on Tuesday.

“Obviously, we can’t catch them all. It’s really hard to see. Any time the wind kicks back up that creates an opportunity for new spot fires to show themselves,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Rhett Pratt.

Relative humidity is around 11.5%, but per the @CAL_FIRE 6:30p update, it could drop to 6% as the red flag winds continue. We are seeing ember cast, but are not seeing flames or an orange glow on the ridges. Positive signs, since you can see 🔥 for miles at night. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/CHGzUWHPZo — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) October 30, 2019

Fire crews from Oregon arrived Tuesday to battle the blaze — about 225 firefighters with nearly a hundred vehicles.

“We come help California and we’ve needed California to help us in the past,” Oregon Battalion Chief Cross said. “The idea is that we come down, work our butts off for the community of Santa Rosa, and then we go home.”

Nearly 156,000 people remained under evacuation orders in Sonoma County including the entire towns of Geyserville, Windsor and Healdsburg. Thousands filled evacuations centers from Petaluma to San Francisco.