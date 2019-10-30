MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A homeless encampment located near the railroad tracks in Martinez erupted into flames early Wednesday, delaying commuter train traffic, officials said.
Capitol Corridor officials, whose trains carry commuters between Sacramento and the Bay Area, said it service was delayed by the efforts of Contra Costa County firefighters to control the blaze.
At 0907, MPD units responded to a reported fire underneath the railroad trestle at the Amtrak station. ConFire extinguished the fire which emanated from a homeless encampment. Fire investigators are on scene. @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/hn7nyCvJWD
— Martinez Police (@MartinezPDinCA) October 30, 2019
The train agency initially wrote on Twitter at 9:24 a.m. that trains were stopped because of the fire west of the Martinez station.
Martinez police said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews found the blaze under the railroad trestle and extinguished it. Fire investigators were at the scene to investigate. No injuries were immediately reported.
The trains began moving again shortly after 10 a.m.
