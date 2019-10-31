Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police responding to a report of a man with a gun in San Jose shot and killed a suspect Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at around 2:26 p.m. on the 2300 block of McKee Road near Jackson Avenue in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood, police said.
Shortly after arriving, at least one officer opened fire and hit the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia.
There were no officers injured. Police did not give details on what happened to leading up to the shooting, nor whether a weapon was found.
More information would be provided as it becomes available, police said.
