SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by a contracted security guard at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s Santa Teresa Light Rail Station on Wednesday night, authorities said.
Sgt. Michael Low said the shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. at the light-rail station located at the end of the Santa Teresa Line in south San Jose.
As deputies were responding to the scene for a report of the suspect threatening others with a knife, the guard tried to engage him and shots were fired, according to Low. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. He wasn’t identified.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 808-4431.
You must log in to post a comment.