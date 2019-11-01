



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose on Friday announced that an armed suspect who was fatally shot by an officer during a confrontation Thursday afternoon was in possession of a replica firearm.

On Thursday shortly before 2:30 p.m. San Jose police officers responded to multiple reports of a man armed with a handgun on the 2300 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers spotted the suspect near the intersection of North Jackson Avenue at McKee Road.

Officers saw that the suspect was holding a gun in his hand and gave him verbal commands to stop and drop the gun. The suspect refused to obey commands and placed the gun in his waistband. The suspect then walked across Jackson Avenue before turning north toward Independence High School.

The suspect appeared to be drawing his gun when one officer fired at the man, striking him at least once. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

Officers recovered a replica handgun on the ground next to the suspect.

The gun was a replica of a Beretta handgun. Police provided a photo of the suspect’s replica gun alongside an actual Beretta handgun for the sake of comparison.

San Jose police said the suspect’s identity would be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after it is confirmed and the suspect’s next of kin is notified.

The officer involved has been placed on routine paid administrative leave. The San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a joint criminal investigation into the incident. The case is also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

Chief Eddie Garcia will provide a statement to the media next Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Sergeant Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) submit a tip at the Crime Stoppers website. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.