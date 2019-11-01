OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A shooting during the busy morning commute shut down eastbound traffic on the Bay Bridge early Friday as the California Highway Patrol searched for the gunman, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said one of its off-duty officers was in the westbound lanes of the bridge approach at around 6:45 a.m. when he heard gunshots.
When the officer searched for the source of the gunfire, he saw a male driver leaning out of the window of a silver SUV, firing shots at another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.
There were no injuries reported, but the victim’s vehicle was damaged.
The search for the suspect and evidence forced a shutdown of eastbound lanes. At 7:45 a.m. one lane was reopened and all lanes reopened about 8:20 a.m.
