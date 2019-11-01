SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County northeast of Geyserville has burned 77,758 acres and is 68 percent contained on Friday morning, Cal Fire said.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Cal Fire estimates the fire will be fully contained by Nov. 7.
Favorable weather allowed firefighters to make good progress overnight, but access to the northern part of the fire is challenging because of steep terrain and narrow roads. Firefighters will continue establishing control lines abound the fire.
The fire has destroyed 352 residential, commercial and other structures and damaged 55 structures. Four firefighters have been injured. The total personnel on the fire is 4,957, Cal Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
