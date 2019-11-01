SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry underwent on his broken hand Friday, a procedure that will sideline him for at least the next 3-4 months, team officials said.

Curry flew to Los Angeles for the procedure done by noted specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. Shin was also the doctor who operated on New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees’ injured thumb earlier this fall.

Dr. Steven Shin — who performed surgery on Steph Curry's left hand — also did procedure on Drew Brees' broken thumb. For Curry, significant part of return depends on ability to take hit on hand and not re-injure it. This is truly 3-4 month timeline to make sure bone fully heals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2019

Teammate Draymond Green said his concern for his friend and teammate had nothing to do with the basketball court.

“It’s tough. A lot of people care about the basketball side of it,” Green said. “The team being without Steph, obviously it gets way harder without Steph. I worry about the Steph that can’t pick up Canon (Curry you son). The Steph that can’t toss Ryan and Riley (Curry’s young daughters) around. The Steph that can’t pass Ayesha a pot because she asked ‘Hey can you grab that pot?’ That’s the Steph I worry about.”

Curry broke his left hand in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State, 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The two-time NBA MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. He leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court.

Baynes crashed onto Curry’s left hand, leaving Warriors star grimacing in pain, grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Ayesha Curry took to social media Thursday to thank fans and players for their support.

“Our entire family thanks you all for the love and support and PRAYERS for Stephen,” she tweeted. “When the love surpasses life’s hurdles there is NOTHING you can’t overcome. We stand in our belief of impact over legacy. This is Gods way of showing him, you, I , us how to “trust the process”.

The Warriors have gotten off to a slow start this season, suffering three blowout losses in their first four contests. And now Curry is sidelined for at least 3 months or more.

Golden State already was without Kevin Durant, who joined the Brooklyn Nets in the off-season as a free agent. Fellow splash brother Klay Thompson is still sitting on the bench in street clothes recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBAS Finals.

Gone, too, are former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who was lost to salary cap issues and backup point guard Shaun Livingston who retired.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein and veteran forward Alec Burks just returned from injury for the first time this season Wednesday night. Kevon Looney is out indefinitely with a nerve problem in his leg while Jacob Evans has been sidelined by injury.

You can’t blame head coach Steve Kerr or Green if they look down the bench and wonder, “Who are these guys?’