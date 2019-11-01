  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Halloween, Mass Shooting, Orinda, Police

ORINDA (CBS SF) — Four were dead and others wounded in a mass shooting when gunfire erupted at a large Halloween night party outside an Orinda home late Thursday night, according to authorities.

Orinda police confirmed early Friday that four had died in the shooting outside a large home on a quiet street nestled in the Orinda Hills near Lucille Way and Knickerbocker. The shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m.

A tweet by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office public information officer indicated that multiple people were shot in the incident.

Video from the scene showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances. Others less seriously injured were limping away from the scene, being helped by friends.

Many of the wounded were rushed to John Muir Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition early Friday.

The CHP and other agencies were called to the scene due the the size of the crowd at the site. Police told KPIX 5 they are being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened.

Orinda police chief David Cook told the East Bay Time the shooting took place outside a short-term rental. When officers arrived, Cook said, they found a party with more than 100 people in attendance.

According to social-media posts, an “AirBNB mansion party” had been advertised for Thursday night.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments