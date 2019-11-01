ORINDA (CBS SF) — Four were dead and others wounded in a mass shooting when gunfire erupted at a large Halloween night party outside an Orinda home late Thursday night, according to authorities.

Orinda police confirmed early Friday that four had died in the shooting outside a large home on a quiet street nestled in the Orinda Hills near Lucille Way and Knickerbocker. The shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m.

A tweet by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office public information officer indicated that multiple people were shot in the incident.

Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Video from the scene showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances. Others less seriously injured were limping away from the scene, being helped by friends.

Many of the wounded were rushed to John Muir Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition early Friday.

The CHP and other agencies were called to the scene due the the size of the crowd at the site. Police told KPIX 5 they are being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened.

Orinda police chief David Cook told the East Bay Time the shooting took place outside a short-term rental. When officers arrived, Cook said, they found a party with more than 100 people in attendance.

According to social-media posts, an “AirBNB mansion party” had been advertised for Thursday night.

No other details were immediately available.