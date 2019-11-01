FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting was reported in a residential neighborhood in Fairfield on Friday afternoon.
A stretch of Dahlia St. along the 300 block just off northbound Interstate 80 was blocked off with yellow police tape near Air Base Parkway.
CBS 13 Sacramento reported there was a manhunt on for a suspect following the shooting which was reported at 3:21 p.m. The shooting occured near the suspect’s home, CBS 13 said. Police said no officers were hurt.
The nearby Public Safety Academy school was briefly locked down but the all-clear was given around 3:30 p.m.
Officers said they were tailing a suspect as part of an investigation and ended up in the area of the shooting.
There was no immediate information on a possible suspect.
