VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her Vacaville home following a frantic 911 call, and the woman’s son has been arrested for her murder, police said.
Dispatcher received a 911 call around 7 a.m. Thursday and heard a woman screaming in the background. Officers who responded to the home on the 900 block of Rio Grande Dr. found woman with multiple stab wounds, Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson said.
Shane Riley, the woman’s 21-year-old son who lives in the home was taken into custody and booked in the Solano County Jail for homicide. A weapon consistent with the stabbing was recovered at the scene, police said.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police have responded to four or five calls to the home for arguments involving the woman’s son in the last three years, Donaldson said.
The woman’s husband also lives in the home, but he is in a foreign country on business, according to Donaldson.
