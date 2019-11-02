UNION CITY (CBS SF) – A suspected arsonist is behind bars after Alameda County firefighters were called to a series of fires Saturday night near the Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park on the east edge of Union City.

The fires, described by department spokesman Brian Centoni as “suspicious,” were first reported at 4:44 p.m. Saturday on East Bay Regional Park District land near the intersection of Tamarack and Palmetto Drives in easternmost Union City.

The fire – actually a series of several small blazes – went to a second alarm, with about 40 firefighters from the ALCo district and others from the Hayward and Union City fire departments as of about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Centoni said.

Police arrested 42-year-old Roman Montalvo for suspected arson and an outstanding felony warrant.

According to East Bay Regional Park police, witnesses reported a suspicious person near the fires. Later, police saw Montalvo near one of the blazes and said he, “matched the description.”

Police said Montalvo tried to flee, but was soon taken into custody.

Firefighters were still fighting the blaze as of 7:45.

The fires, eight in all, have burned under 10 acres. No buildings were damaged and no one was injured.

