  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMNFL Football
    1:25 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Crime, East Bay Regional Park District, Union City


UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A suspect in a series of fires Saturday afternoon near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park on the east edge of Union City has been arrested, East Bay Regional police said.

Witnesses gave descriptions of the suspect to police at the scene of the fire and Eagle 6, the East Bay Regional Park District police helicopter that was actively dropping water on burning areas, spotted a person matching those descriptions.

The person tried to flee but the helicopter crew was able to guide police to his location.

Roman Montalvo

Roman Montalvo. (Police Booking Photo)

Roman Montalvo, 42, was taken into custody on charges that include arson, resisting arrest, and failure to register as a sex offender. Montalvo also had a felony arrest warrant.

The fires, reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday, burned less than 10 acres and no buildings were damaged or threatened, the park district said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments