OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — It was a selfless birthday celebration for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he spent the day helping the homeless in Oakland.
Kaepernick turned 32 on Sunday. He was spotted at an Oakland homeless encampment in the afternoon handing out backpacks filled with supplies like clothes, snacks, air masks and other critical resources in partnership with his foundation “Know Your Rights Camp.”
Like LeBron James did for firefighters during last week’s Getty Fire in Los Angeles, Kaepernick paid for a taco truck to drive out and give out food to homeless. Volunteers and Kaepernick’s partner also joined in to help.
Kaepernick set off a political firestorm in 2016 when he began kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He has remained unsigned by an NFL team since then.
