GEYSERVILLE (CBS/AP) — The United States Geological Survey says a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the Mayacamas Mountains of northern Sonoma County, about 70 miles north of San Francisco.
Sunday’s quake, which the USGS recorded at magnitude 4.2, was preceded Saturday morning by a magnitude 3.9 quake in the same area near The Geysers, the world’s largest geothermal field, where power plants draw steam from mountain wells to create electricity and where earthquakes of similar magnitude are frequently felt.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 1.3 miles and there are no reports of injuries or significant damage.
The Kincade Fire, which broke out in the area on Oct. 23, has burned 121 squares miles of dry brush and timber. That blaze is 76% contained.
